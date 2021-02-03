Ratnamani Metals slips after Q3 PAT declines 40% YoY

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes declined 2.95% to Rs 1,582 after the company's consolidated net profit tanked 40.5% to Rs 60.15 crore on 41.7% decline in net sales to Rs 440.79 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) dropped 27.5% to Rs 74.14 crore in Q3 December 2020 as against Rs 102.33 crore in Q3 December 2019. Tax expense for the quarter jumped 80.2% to Rs 13.91 crore as against Rs 7.72 crore in Q3 December 2019. The Q3 result was declared post trading hours yesterday, 2 February 2021.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes is engaged in providing total piping solutions to a diverse range of industries.

