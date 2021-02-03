Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 423.47 points or 2.01% at 21486.76 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Unichem Laboratories Ltd (up 6.83%), Neuland Laboratories Ltd (up 6.59%),Ajanta Pharma Ltd (up 6.53%),Alembic Ltd (up 6.31%),IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 5.2%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Wockhardt Ltd (up 4.42%), Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd (up 4.03%), Suven Life Sciences Ltd (up 3.91%), Take Solutions Ltd (up 3.29%), and Granules India Ltd (up 3.22%).

On the other hand, Strides Pharma Science Ltd (down 1.6%), Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd (down 1.03%), and ERIS Lifesciences Ltd (down 0.52%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 142.25 or 0.29% at 49939.97.

The Nifty 50 index was up 65.7 points or 0.45% at 14713.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 155.99 points or 0.84% at 18801.93.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 64.34 points or 1.02% at 6384.33.

On BSE,1416 shares were trading in green, 714 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

