Consumer Durables shares gain

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 406.38 points or 1.29% at 31811.53 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 2.42%), Orient Electric Ltd (up 1.9%),Voltas Ltd (up 1.62%),Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 1.57%),Titan Company Ltd (up 1.56%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Blue Star Ltd (up 1.23%), V I P Industries Ltd (up 1.05%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (up 0.48%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.48%), and Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 0.39%).

On the other hand, TTK Prestige Ltd (down 0.11%), moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 142.25 or 0.29% at 49939.97.

The Nifty 50 index was up 65.7 points or 0.45% at 14713.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 155.99 points or 0.84% at 18801.93.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 64.34 points or 1.02% at 6384.33.

On BSE,1416 shares were trading in green, 714 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

