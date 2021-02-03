Information Technology shares rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 311.87 points or 1.22% at 25791.5 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, eClerx Services Ltd (up 5.64%), Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 4.99%),Majesco Ltd (up 4.97%),HCL Infosystems Ltd (up 4.96%),Coforge Ltd (up 3.71%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sonata Software Ltd (up 3.16%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 3.15%), Ramco Systems Ltd (up 3.08%), Birlasoft Ltd (up 2.78%), and Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (up 2.77%).

On the other hand, TVS Electronics Ltd (down 1.41%), Cigniti Technologies Ltd (down 0.9%), and AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (down 0.66%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 142.25 or 0.29% at 49939.97.

The Nifty 50 index was up 65.7 points or 0.45% at 14713.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 155.99 points or 0.84% at 18801.93.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 64.34 points or 1.02% at 6384.33.

On BSE,1416 shares were trading in green, 714 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)