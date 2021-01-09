Rattanindia Power converts debt facility to NCDs at favourable interest rate

-
Rattanindia Power has issued and allotted 1,96,500 non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1 lakh each at issue price of Rs 1 lakh each to Aditya Birla ARC on conversion of an outstanding debt facility.
Importantly, the NCDs carry an interest rate per annum, which is less by 1.25 %, in comparison to the rate of interest which was applicable to the erstwhile debt facility, thereby meaning savings in financing cost for the Company.
