Rattanindia Power Ltd Spurts 4.81%, S&P BSE Utilities index Gains 1.52%

Rattanindia Power Ltd has added 14.74% over last one month compared to 8.57% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 1.27% rise in the SENSEX

Rattanindia Power Ltd gained 4.81% today to trade at Rs 4.36. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 1.52% to quote at 4321.94. The index is up 8.57 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NHPC Ltd increased 2.4% and NTPC Ltd added 2.4% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 60.58 % over last one year compared to the 2.15% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Rattanindia Power Ltd has added 14.74% over last one month compared to 8.57% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 1.27% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 9.55 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 74.46 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 8.88 on 12 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3.21 on 23 Jun 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)