Gujarat Cotex standalone net profit declines 99.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.27% to Rs 3.83 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Cotex declined 99.60% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.27% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.834.52 -15 OPM %00.22 -PBDT0.012.49 -100 PBT0.012.49 -100 NP0.012.49 -100

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 16:17 IST

