Gujarat Cotex standalone net profit declines 99.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.27% to Rs 3.83 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Cotex declined 99.60% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.27% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3.834.5200.220.012.490.012.490.012.49

