Indian Acrylics standalone net profit rises 81.78% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 73.19% to Rs 247.42 croreNet profit of Indian Acrylics rose 81.78% to Rs 4.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 73.19% to Rs 247.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 142.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 31.22% to Rs 11.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 39.97% to Rs 731.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 522.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales247.42142.86 73 731.39522.54 40 OPM %4.666.74 -4.146.93 - PBDT10.186.39 59 7.6224.57 -69 PBT5.432.58 110 -10.208.84 PL NP4.692.58 82 11.608.84 31
