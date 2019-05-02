Indian Acrylics standalone net profit rises 81.78% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 73.19% to Rs 247.42 crore

Net profit of rose 81.78% to Rs 4.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 73.19% to Rs 247.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 142.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.22% to Rs 11.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 39.97% to Rs 731.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 522.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

247.42142.86731.39522.544.666.744.146.9310.186.397.6224.575.432.58-10.208.844.692.5811.608.84

