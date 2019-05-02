JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

LGB Forge reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.64 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Indian Acrylics standalone net profit rises 81.78% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 73.19% to Rs 247.42 crore

Net profit of Indian Acrylics rose 81.78% to Rs 4.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 73.19% to Rs 247.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 142.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.22% to Rs 11.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 39.97% to Rs 731.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 522.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales247.42142.86 73 731.39522.54 40 OPM %4.666.74 -4.146.93 - PBDT10.186.39 59 7.6224.57 -69 PBT5.432.58 110 -10.208.84 PL NP4.692.58 82 11.608.84 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 02 2019. 09:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU