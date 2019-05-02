Ambuja Cements consolidated net profit rises 27.08% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 5.75% to Rs 6830.70 crore

Net profit of Ambuja Cements rose 27.08% to Rs 495.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 389.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.75% to Rs 6830.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6459.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales6830.706459.56 6 OPM %14.6015.50 -PBDT1225.741047.19 17 PBT946.16759.04 25 NP495.44389.88 27

