Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 13.89% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 29.79% to Rs 1057.41 croreNet profit of Zensar Technologies rose 13.89% to Rs 82.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 72.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 29.79% to Rs 1057.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 814.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 29.83% to Rs 313.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 241.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.63% to Rs 3966.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3107.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1057.41814.73 30 3966.333107.74 28 OPM %12.2811.81 -12.0911.74 - PBDT143.81117.89 22 534.82416.65 28 PBT118.69104.01 14 445.38351.57 27 NP82.7472.65 14 313.59241.53 30
