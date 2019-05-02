Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 13.89% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 29.79% to Rs 1057.41 crore

Net profit of rose 13.89% to Rs 82.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 72.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 29.79% to Rs 1057.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 814.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.83% to Rs 313.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 241.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.63% to Rs 3966.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3107.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

