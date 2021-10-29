RBI Holds Meeting Of Central Board of Directors

The 591st meeting of the Central Board of Directors of Reserve Bank of India was held today under the Chairmanship of Shaktikanta Das, Governor at Mumbai. The Board in its meeting reviewed the current domestic and global economic situation and challenges.

The Board deliberated on possible measures for addressing the emerging challenges. The Board also discussed the working of sub-committees of the Central Board and activities of a few Central Office Departments including the nationwide survey among bank customers regarding banks' grievance redress system and the functioning of the Ombudsman schemes.

