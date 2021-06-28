RBI Launches July 2021 Round Of Inflation Expectations Survey of Households

-
The Reserve Bank Of India or RBI has launched the July 2021 round of the Inflation Expectations Survey of Households. The Reserve Bank of India has been regularly conducting Inflation Expectations Survey of Households (IESH). The July 2021 round of the survey is now being launched.
The survey aims at capturing subjective assessments on price movements and inflation, of approximately 6,000 households, based on their individual consumption baskets, across 18 cities, viz., Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Thiruvananthapuram. The survey seeks qualitative responses from households on price changes (general prices as well as prices of specific product groups) in the three months ahead as well as in the one year ahead period and quantitative responses on current, three months ahead and one year ahead inflation rates. The results of this survey provide useful inputs for monetary policy.
