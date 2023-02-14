India Passenger Vehicle Sales Grow 17% Annually In January

JUST IN
Total passenger vehicle sales grew 17.3% to 2.98 lakh units in January compared with 2.54 lakh units in the same month last year. The sales of two-wheelers, however, grew at a modest pace of 3.8% to 11.8 lakh according to industry body, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Passenger vehicles again saw highest-ever sales in the month of January and for the first time, it has crossed 3 million sales mark in 10 months, from April to January period, said Rajesh Menon, director general of SIAM.

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 09:38 IST

