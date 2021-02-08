RBI Proposes Direct Access To Retail Investors In G-Sec Market

-
In order to improve retail participation in the government securities (G-sec) market, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed to allow small investors direct access to its platform. In the monetary policy review on Friday, the central bank said retail investors can directly open their gilt accounts with the RBI.
Retail investors can use this so-called 'Retail Direct' facility to access both the primary market where investors buy directly from the issuer and secondary markets where trading takes place among investors. G-secs are debt instruments issued by the government and considered the safest form of investment.
