RBL Bank intimates of bank strike on 26 Nov

RBL Bank announced that All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) have given a notice calling for All India Bank Strike on 26 November 2020.

Ratnakar Bank Officers' Organisation and Ratnakar Bank Employee Union of our Bank are affiliated to the AIBOA and AIBEA, respectively.

The employees of the Bank associated with the aforesaid Unions may participate in the strike. The subject strike is for the issues at the industry level and is nowhere related at Bank level issues.

