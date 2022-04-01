RBL Bank Ltd jumps 5.22%

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 137, up 5.22% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 33.58% in last one year as compared to a 19.87% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.22% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 137, up 5.22% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.47% on the day, quoting at 17546.85. The Sensex is at 58855.7, up 0.49%. RBL Bank Ltd has risen around 3.12% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18420.8, up 1.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 111.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 131.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

