NMDC Ltd soars 1.69%, Gains for third straight session

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 165.3, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.28% in last one year as compared to a 19.87% gain in NIFTY and a 52.51% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

NMDC Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 165.3, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.47% on the day, quoting at 17546.85. The Sensex is at 58855.7, up 0.49%. NMDC Ltd has added around 9.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6423.7, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 75.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 116.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 165.8, up 1.38% on the day. NMDC Ltd is up 17.28% in last one year as compared to a 19.87% gain in NIFTY and a 52.51% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 4.57 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)