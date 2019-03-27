JUST IN
Business Standard

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Capital Market 

GIC Housing Finance Ltd, UCO Bank, Godrej Agrovet Ltd and Yes Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 March 2019.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd soared 8.64% to Rs 347.8 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

GIC Housing Finance Ltd surged 7.02% to Rs 269.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 54256 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31003 shares in the past one month.

UCO Bank spiked 5.45% to Rs 19.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91799 shares in the past one month.

Godrej Agrovet Ltd jumped 4.89% to Rs 510.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24203 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12330 shares in the past one month.

Yes Bank Ltd gained 4.14% to Rs 264.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

