Volumes jump at United Breweries Ltd counter

Sheela Foam Ltd, Whirlpool of India Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 March 2019.

witnessed volume of 74.85 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 234.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31980 shares. The stock increased 1.95% to Rs.1,374.15. Volumes stood at 1.31 lakh shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 12502 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 216.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 58 shares. The stock lost 2.65% to Rs.1,255.80. Volumes stood at 34 shares in the last session.

saw volume of 34150 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 8.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4059 shares. The stock dropped 0.41% to Rs.1,521.50. Volumes stood at 754 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 8.92 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 7.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.21 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.14% to Rs.566.50. Volumes stood at 10928 shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 1.03 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20821 shares. The stock gained 0.54% to Rs.713.25. Volumes stood at 42379 shares in the last session.

