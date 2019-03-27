JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Board of Huhtamaki PPL consider resignation of director
Business Standard

Volumes jump at United Breweries Ltd counter

Capital Market 

United Breweries Ltd witnessed volume of 74.85 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 234.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31980 shares

Sheela Foam Ltd, Whirlpool of India Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 March 2019.

United Breweries Ltd witnessed volume of 74.85 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 234.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31980 shares. The stock increased 1.95% to Rs.1,374.15. Volumes stood at 1.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Sheela Foam Ltd recorded volume of 12502 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 216.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 58 shares. The stock lost 2.65% to Rs.1,255.80. Volumes stood at 34 shares in the last session.

Whirlpool of India Ltd saw volume of 34150 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 8.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4059 shares. The stock dropped 0.41% to Rs.1,521.50. Volumes stood at 754 shares in the last session.

Natco Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 8.92 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 7.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.21 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.14% to Rs.566.50. Volumes stood at 10928 shares in the last session.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd recorded volume of 1.03 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20821 shares. The stock gained 0.54% to Rs.713.25. Volumes stood at 42379 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, March 27 2019. 11:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements