RBL Bank Ltd Spurts 1.82%

RBL Bank Ltd rose 1.82% today to trade at Rs 187.8. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is up 0.99% to quote at 26154.21. The index is up 1.83 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, IndusInd Bank Ltd increased 1.77% and State Bank of India added 1.51% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went down 17.05 % over last one year compared to the 3.92% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

RBL Bank Ltd has added 2.65% over last one month compared to 1.83% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 2.19% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 43195 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14.93 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 413.65 on 23 Sep 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 101.6 on 22 Apr 2020.

