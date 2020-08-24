Future Retail Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Varroc Engineering Ltd, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd, Yes Bank Ltd and Future Consumer Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 August 2020.

Future Retail Ltd tumbled 7.64% to Rs 113 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

Varroc Engineering Ltd lost 6.53% to Rs 329.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82047 shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd crashed 5.25% to Rs 66.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Yes Bank Ltd pared 4.95% to Rs 14.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 457.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 561.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Consumer Ltd corrected 4.68% to Rs 10.19. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 40.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

