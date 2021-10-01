RBL Bank Ltd up for third consecutive session

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 194.6, up 1.94% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.01% in last one year as compared to a 51.98% jump in NIFTY and a 65.87% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 194.6, up 1.94% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 17482.25. The Sensex is at 58649.58, down 0.81%. RBL Bank Ltd has gained around 13.24% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37425.1, down 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 75.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 75.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 195.6, up 2.27% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd is up 11.01% in last one year as compared to a 51.98% jump in NIFTY and a 65.87% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

