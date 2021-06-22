Subex soars on partnering Spire Solutions, winning order

-
ALSO READ
Subex and Spire Solutions partner to address cyberattacks in the Middle East
Subex partners with SkyLab to provide cybersecurity solutions for shipping industry
Subex partners SkyLab to offer cybersecurity solutions and services to maritime sector
TCS launches SaaS based Automated Vulnerability Remediation Platform
Quick Heal Technologies launches cloud based security management platform - Seqrite Hawkk
-
Subex jumped 7.38% to Rs 58.95 after the company announced a strategic partnership with Spire Solutions and won a project to secure a leading oil and gas company in the Middle East.Subex, a leading provider of digital trust, Internet of Things (IoT) and operational technology (OT) cybersecurity solutions, and Spire Solutions, Middle East & Africa's leading value-added distributor (VAD), have announced a strategic tie-up to address the steep rise in cyberattacks and associated cyber risks in the region.
Subex and Spire have just been awarded a project by a major oil and gas entity in the Middle East to meet its cyber security, device discovery, and cyber risk assessment requirements. The said entity currently manages refinery, petrochemicals, and LNG import operations through one of the biggest petroleum complexes in the region.
As part of the project, Subex is deploying its IoT and OT security solution Subex Secure to detect, contain and address unauthorized intrusions and threats, improve cybersecurity posture, and ensure overall protection from malware and disruption caused by cyber attacks. The project will help the entity focus on its core business objectives while Subex and Spire ensure secure operations, assets, and infrastructure across locations and projects.
"We are delighted by this win that has come in so early in our partnership with Spire. It is a validation of our joint mission to secure businesses in the region. I am confident that this partnership will enable businesses to benefit from the synergies brought about by the strengths of both organizations. With the rising number of cyberattacks and the consequent increase in cyber risks, businesses should now accord a higher degree of priority and attention to cybersecurity. We look forward to this strategic partnership evolving into a cornerstone for securing businesses and their operations," said Vinod Kumar, MD & CEO of Subex.
Subex is a leading telecom analytics solution provider and leveraging its solution in areas such as revenue assurance, fraud management, partner ecosystem management.
The company's consolidated net profit tanked 51.2% to Rs 15.60 crore on 7.8% decline in revenues to Rs 96.20 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU