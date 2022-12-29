Anant Raj jumps 16% in four days

Anant Raj rose 3.58% to Rs 104.25, extending gains for the fourth trading session.

Shares of Anant Raj surged 16.03% in four consecutive sessions.

On the BSE, 1.96 crore shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.56 crore shares in the past two weeks. The stock hit a high of Rs 104.90 and a low of Rs 99.25 so far during the day.

The stock hit 52-week high of Rs 120.10 on 15 November 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 42.65 on 20 June 2022.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past one month, rising 4.83% compared with 3.25% fall in the Sensex.

The counter had outperformed the market in past one quarter, advancing 26.21% as against Sensex's 7.5% rise.

The scrip had outperformed the market in past one year, surging 38.91% as against Sensex's 4.91% rise.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 52.391. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 96.28 and 78.03 respectively.

Anant Raj is primarily engaged in development and construction of information and technology parks, data centers, hospitality projects, special economic zones, office complexes, shopping malls and residential projects primarly in the State of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and the National Capital Region.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 128.3% to Rs 33.54 crore on 191.3% jump in net sales to Rs 251.62 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

