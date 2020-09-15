Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 15.84 points or 0.9% at 1743.88 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 3.65%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 2.94%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 2.36%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.15%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 0.98%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were DLF Ltd (down 0.74%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.67%), and Sobha Ltd (down 0.48%).

On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 3.11%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.41%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 204.49 or 0.53% at 38961.12.

The Nifty 50 index was up 49.3 points or 0.43% at 11489.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 185.87 points or 1.23% at 15331.1.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 54.9 points or 1.09% at 5081.71.

On BSE,1434 shares were trading in green, 1122 were trading in red and 177 were unchanged.

