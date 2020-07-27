Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 26.9 points or 1.72% at 1537.37 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 3.02%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.29%),DLF Ltd (down 2.27%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 2.14%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 2.1%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.07%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 2.03%), and Sobha Ltd (down 0.24%).

On the other hand, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.23%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.27%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 76.69 or 0.2% at 38052.21.

The Nifty 50 index was down 25.35 points or 0.23% at 11168.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 66.67 points or 0.51% at 12899.88.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 32.22 points or 0.72% at 4462.86.

On BSE,849 shares were trading in green, 1710 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.

