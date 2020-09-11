Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 18.29 points or 1.09% at 1690.8 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 2.98%), DLF Ltd (up 2.2%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.95%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.82%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.06%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.92%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.52%), and Sobha Ltd (down 0.46%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 58.75 or 0.15% at 38781.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 6.25 points or 0.05% at 11443.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 28.01 points or 0.19% at 14511.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 7.55 points or 0.16% at 4877.39.

On BSE,1055 shares were trading in green, 709 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.

