Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 7.58 points or 0.43% at 1750.82 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 8.65%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 5.07%),Sobha Ltd (down 2.25%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.75%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.85%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.28%), and DLF Ltd (down 0.22%).

On the other hand, Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.62%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.16%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.76%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 305.16 or 0.79% at 38933.45.

The Nifty 50 index was up 80.4 points or 0.71% at 11467.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 16.25 points or 0.11% at 14319.93.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 2.75 points or 0.06% at 4864.47.

On BSE,948 shares were trading in green, 1552 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

