Macrotech Developers Ltd Slips 6.34%

Macrotech Developers Ltd fell 6.34% today to trade at Rs 1033.9. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 0.75% to quote at 3490.43. The index is up 11.92 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd decreased 0.68% and Phoenix Mills Ltd lost 0.54% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 6.2 % over last one year compared to the 7.76% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Macrotech Developers Ltd has lost 0.62% over last one month compared to 11.92% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 10.27% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 33.87 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11556 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1538.65 on 01 Dec 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 761.1 on 11 Aug 2021.

