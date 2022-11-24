Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 16.04 points or 0.46% at 3479.23 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.81%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 1.78%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.41%), DLF Ltd (down 0.52%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 0.47%), and Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.41%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.65%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.59%), and Sobha Ltd (up 0.28%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 373.03 or 0.61% at 61883.61.

The Nifty 50 index was up 110.9 points or 0.61% at 18378.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 96.72 points or 0.33% at 28974.98.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 19.27 points or 0.22% at 8953.77.

On BSE,1901 shares were trading in green, 1493 were trading in red and 160 were unchanged.

