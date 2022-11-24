TV18 Broadcast Ltd spurts 1.57%

TV18 Broadcast Ltd is quoting at Rs 35.6, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.54% in last one year as compared to a 4.86% drop in NIFTY and a 11.68% drop in the Nifty IT index.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which TV18 Broadcast Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2030.95, up 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 41.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 58.42 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

