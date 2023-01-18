Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 20.32 points or 0.59% at 3412.67 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 3.56%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.69%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.64%), and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 0.78%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Sobha Ltd (up 1.15%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.96%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.55%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 427.6 or 0.7% at 61083.32.

The Nifty 50 index was up 122.7 points or 0.68% at 18176.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 92.23 points or 0.32% at 28885.06.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36.07 points or 0.4% at 8989.32.

On BSE,1941 shares were trading in green, 1498 were trading in red and 155 were unchanged.

