Sun TV Network Ltd soars 0.31%, up for fifth straight session

Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 484.8, up 0.31% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.01% in last one year as compared to a 1.23% jump in NIFTY and a 16.85% jump in the Nifty IT.

The PE of the stock is 10.85 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

