Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 18.48 points or 0.92% at 2017.85 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 3.33%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.83%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.28%),Sobha Ltd (up 0.84%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.77%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 0.49%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.41%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.18%).

On the other hand, Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.63%), turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 64.63 or 0.15% at 44115.42.

The Nifty 50 index was up 6.85 points or 0.05% at 12945.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 98.35 points or 0.61% at 16151.93.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.41 points or 0.41% at 5510.91.

On BSE,1238 shares were trading in green, 747 were trading in red and 83 were unchanged.

