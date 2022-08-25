Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 51.47 points or 1.44% at 3624.57 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 5.61%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 3.43%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.18%),Sobha Ltd (up 1.18%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.11%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were DLF Ltd (up 1.08%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.04%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 0.68%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.63%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.16%).

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 353.35 or 0.6% at 59438.78.

The Nifty 50 index was up 98.75 points or 0.56% at 17703.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 235.38 points or 0.83% at 28502.02.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 64.71 points or 0.73% at 8894.77.

On BSE,2112 shares were trading in green, 616 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)