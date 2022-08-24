G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Indo Amines Ltd, Sadbhav Engineering Ltd, Eros International Media Ltd and Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 August 2022.

Indo Amines Ltd, Sadbhav Engineering Ltd, Eros International Media Ltd and Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 August 2022.

G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd crashed 9.98% to Rs 176.75 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4800 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indo Amines Ltd tumbled 9.97% to Rs 151.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75115 shares in the past one month.

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd lost 6.01% to Rs 14.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98363 shares in the past one month.

Eros International Media Ltd fell 5.45% to Rs 36.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ravikumar Distilleries Ltd plummeted 5.25% to Rs 10.83. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2799 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4489 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)