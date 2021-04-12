Cadila Healthcare Ltd spurts 0.76%, rises for fifth straight session

Cadila Healthcare Ltd is quoting at Rs 518.35, up 0.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 46.53% in last one year as compared to a 59.48% jump in NIFTY and a 44.89% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 518.35, up 0.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 3.31% on the day, quoting at 14343.4. The Sensex is at 47932.9, down 3.34%. Cadila Healthcare Ltd has gained around 17.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cadila Healthcare Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12995.35, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 186.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 515.85, down 0.29% on the day. Cadila Healthcare Ltd is up 46.53% in last one year as compared to a 59.48% jump in NIFTY and a 44.89% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 29.2 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)