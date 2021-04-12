Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

3P Land Holdings Ltd, RPG Life Sciences Ltd, Hilton Metal Forging Ltd and Gyscoal Alloys Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 April 2021.

Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd soared 15.42% to Rs 26.2 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 67915 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6970 shares in the past one month.

3P Land Holdings Ltd surged 13.73% to Rs 10.19. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25828 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1284 shares in the past one month.

RPG Life Sciences Ltd spiked 9.97% to Rs 443.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 26071 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3011 shares in the past one month.

Hilton Metal Forging Ltd jumped 9.92% to Rs 11.63. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35314 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4708 shares in the past one month.

Gyscoal Alloys Ltd advanced 9.73% to Rs 2.48. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 26595 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

