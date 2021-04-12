Divis Laboratories Ltd up for fifth session

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 3858.1, up 2.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 64.79% in last one year as compared to a 59.48% spurt in NIFTY and a 44.89% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Divis Laboratories Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3858.1, up 2.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 3.31% on the day, quoting at 14343.4. The Sensex is at 47932.9, down 3.34%. Divis Laboratories Ltd has risen around 13.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12995.35, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3843.7, up 2.02% on the day. Divis Laboratories Ltd is up 64.79% in last one year as compared to a 59.48% spurt in NIFTY and a 44.89% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 53.58 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

