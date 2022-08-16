Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 48.37 points or 1.37% at 3579.06 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 4.73%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.38%),DLF Ltd (up 1.84%),Sobha Ltd (up 1.52%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.47%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.02%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.66%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.46%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.01%).

On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.08%), turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 410.46 or 0.69% at 59873.24.

The Nifty 50 index was up 118.35 points or 0.67% at 17816.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 141.42 points or 0.51% at 28047.33.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 68.57 points or 0.78% at 8861.66.

On BSE,1854 shares were trading in green, 1122 were trading in red and 176 were unchanged.

