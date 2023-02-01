Data Patterns (India) jumps 26% in three days

Data Patterns (India) jumped 4.63% to Rs 1457.75, rising for the third straight session.

Shares of Data Patterns (India) have surged 26% in three straight session, supported by strong Q3 results announced on 28 January 2023.

The company's net profit surged 271.88% to Rs 33.32 crore on 155.04% spurt in net sales to Rs 111.81 crore in Q3 December 2022 over Q3 December 2021. Orofit before tax (PBT) improved by 275% from Rs 11.91 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2021 to Rs 44.64 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (operational EBIDTA) increased by 202% from Rs 15.59 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2021 to Rs 47.04 crore in the corresponding quarter ended 31 December 2022.

The company said that orders in hand as on date stood at Rs 890.40 crore. Negotiation completed and yet to receive order is Rs 123.86 crore. Including orders negotiated converted into orders, the order book will be Rs 1,014 crore.

Order book as on 1 April 2022 was Rs 476.18 crore.

Data Patterns' core competencies include design and development across electronic hardware, software, firmware, mechanical, product prototype besides its testing, validation and verification. Its involvement has been across Radars, Electronic Warfare Suites, Communications, Avionics, Small Satellites, Automated Test Equipment, COTS and programmes catering to Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, Light Utility Helicopter, BrahMos and other Communication & Electronic Intelligence Systems. The company works closely with the defence PSUs such as Hindustan Aeronautics and Bharat Electronics as well as government organisations involved in defence and space research like DRDO and ISRO.

Meanwhile, the company's board on 28 January 2023 approved proposal for raising upto Rs 500 crore by issuing any instrument or security including equity shares, fully or partly convertible debentures, non-convertible debenture, warrants, any other equity based instruments or securities or any combination thereof in one or more tranches including by way of a public issue, preferendal allotment or a private placement (including one or more qualified institutions placements).

The stock outperformed the market over the past one month, rising 32.49% compared with 1.41% decrease in the Sensex.

The scrip outperformed the market in past one quarter, surging 9% as against Sensex's 1.86% fall.

The scrip outperformed the market in past one year, climbing 99.39% as against Sensex's 1.9% rise.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 71.07. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 1229.63, 1246.79 and 1013.47, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in near term.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)