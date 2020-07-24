Real Estate shares fall

Real Estate stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 31.11 points or 1.95% at 1563.29 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 3.7%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 3.26%),DLF Ltd (down 2.94%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 2.48%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.35%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sobha Ltd (down 2.12%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 1.52%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.51%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.45%).

On the other hand, Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.16%), moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 160.97 or 0.42% at 37979.5.

The Nifty 50 index was down 62.6 points or 0.56% at 11152.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 36.58 points or 0.28% at 12959.54.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 13 points or 0.29% at 4496.13.

On BSE,844 shares were trading in green, 1635 were trading in red and 145 were unchanged.

