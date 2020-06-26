JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

TCS named Global Leader for Engineering R&D Services

Specular Marketing & Financing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Capital Market 

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 13.96 points or 0.85% at 1634.26 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 4.23%), DLF Ltd (up 1.97%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.59%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.38%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.16%), and Sobha Ltd (up 0.61%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.55%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.06%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.45%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 144.19 or 0.41% at 34986.29.

The Nifty 50 index was up 48.7 points or 0.47% at 10337.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 38.08 points or 0.3% at 12644.22.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 7.29 points or 0.17% at 4390.3.

On BSE,1578 shares were trading in green, 1003 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 26 2020. 14:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU