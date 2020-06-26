Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 13.96 points or 0.85% at 1634.26 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 4.23%), DLF Ltd (up 1.97%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.59%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.38%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.16%), and Sobha Ltd (up 0.61%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.55%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.06%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.45%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 144.19 or 0.41% at 34986.29.

The Nifty 50 index was up 48.7 points or 0.47% at 10337.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 38.08 points or 0.3% at 12644.22.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 7.29 points or 0.17% at 4390.3.

On BSE,1578 shares were trading in green, 1003 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

