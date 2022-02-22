Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 119.27 points or 3.39% at 3399.98 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 6.62%), DLF Ltd (down 6.32%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 4.21%),Sobha Ltd (down 3.43%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 3.42%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Godrej Properties Ltd (down 3.34%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.93%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.6%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.52%).

On the other hand, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 10.49%), turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 844.63 or 1.46% at 56838.96.

The Nifty 50 index was down 270.85 points or 1.57% at 16935.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 637.42 points or 2.35% at 26499.73.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 147.79 points or 1.78% at 8142.53.

On BSE,439 shares were trading in green, 2859 were trading in red and 91 were unchanged.

