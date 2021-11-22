Real Estate shares slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index falling 174.43 points or 4.22% at 3960.01 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 8.7%), Sobha Ltd (down 7.05%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 4.92%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 4.6%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 4.37%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 3.94%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 3.87%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 3.73%), DLF Ltd (down 3.36%), and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 3.25%).

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1204.77 or 2.02% at 58431.24.

The Nifty 50 index was down 354.85 points or 2% at 17409.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 831.68 points or 2.89% at 27966.55.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 258.79 points or 2.87% at 8755.86.

On BSE,862 shares were trading in green, 2468 were trading in red and 171 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)