Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 183.28 points or 4.45% at 3934.46 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 7.74%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 5.82%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 4.58%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 4.07%),DLF Ltd (down 4.04%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sobha Ltd (down 3.64%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 3.64%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 3.44%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 2.68%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.73%).

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 769.14 or 1.28% at 59308.74.

The Nifty 50 index was down 202 points or 1.13% at 17653.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 246.08 points or 0.88% at 27742.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 100.62 points or 1.16% at 8592.

On BSE,1310 shares were trading in green, 1851 were trading in red and 176 were unchanged.

