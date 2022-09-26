Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 127.05 points or 3.65% at 3352.09 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 5.51%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 5.36%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 4.31%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 4.01%),DLF Ltd (down 3.71%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 3.06%), Sobha Ltd (down 2.6%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 2.56%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.54%).

On the other hand, Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.54%), turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 727.13 or 1.25% at 57371.79.

The Nifty 50 index was down 218.2 points or 1.26% at 17109.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 844.76 points or 2.93% at 27968.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 215.9 points or 2.42% at 8690.56.

On BSE,576 shares were trading in green, 2950 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

