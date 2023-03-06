Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 14.13 points or 0.43% at 3283.52 at 13:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 3.51%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.68%), DLF Ltd (down 0.43%), Sobha Ltd (down 0.34%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.12%), were the top losers.
On the other hand, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.42%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.94%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.4%) turned up.
At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 511.68 or 0.86% at 60320.65.
The Nifty 50 index was up 140.15 points or 0.8% at 17734.5.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 248.67 points or 0.89% at 28095.07.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 62.68 points or 0.71% at 8864.78.
On BSE,2116 shares were trading in green, 1378 were trading in red and 199 were unchanged.
