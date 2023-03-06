Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 14.13 points or 0.43% at 3283.52 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 3.51%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.68%), DLF Ltd (down 0.43%), Sobha Ltd (down 0.34%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.12%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.42%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.94%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.4%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 511.68 or 0.86% at 60320.65.

The Nifty 50 index was up 140.15 points or 0.8% at 17734.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 248.67 points or 0.89% at 28095.07.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 62.68 points or 0.71% at 8864.78.

On BSE,2116 shares were trading in green, 1378 were trading in red and 199 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)