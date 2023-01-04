Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 64.18 points or 1.84% at 3422.87 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Sobha Ltd (down 2.28%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 2.16%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.99%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 1.99%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.95%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.9%), DLF Ltd (down 1.87%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 1.68%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.31%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 0.62%).

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 455.61 or 0.74% at 60838.59.

The Nifty 50 index was down 134.35 points or 0.74% at 18098.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 156.21 points or 0.53% at 29066.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 62.68 points or 0.69% at 9027.72.

On BSE,1199 shares were trading in green, 2229 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

