Real Strips reports standalone net profit of Rs 28.65 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 25.99% to Rs 34.75 croreNet profit of Real Strips reported to Rs 28.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 25.99% to Rs 34.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 46.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 42.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 50.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.06% to Rs 129.30 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 130.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales34.7546.95 -26 129.30130.68 -1 OPM %19.40-2.58 -15.03-37.81 - PBDT4.360.28 1457 15.97-46.74 LP PBT3.09-0.73 LP 12.03-50.68 LP NP28.65-0.73 LP 42.20-50.66 LP
